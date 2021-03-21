Raekwon, Ghostface Battle It Out During Verzuz; “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx 3,” New Book And Energy Drink Coming

(AllHipHop News)
The first Verzuz battle to happen after Swizz Beatz and Timbaland sold the franchise to Triller earlier this month, happened tonight featuring an unconventional pairing.
Two of The Wu-Tang Clan’s most popular members, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah went up against each other.
However, unlike the other battles, they shared the stage in a true celebration of each other’s work.
Sure, that is supposed to be the way they have been playing this thing out … but no other episode has or could be like Rae and Ghost. The two are in the same group.
The two have very similar styles. Most of all, they appear on each other’s albums in such a way that you might even consider them a duo.
Raekwon and Ghost put on a memorable performance during round one of their friendly competition running through songs like “Incarcerated Scarfaces,” “Nutmeg,” “Ice Cream,” “Criminology,” “Cherchez La Ghost,” while Cappadonna and RZA popped in and made appearances.
In round two, Raekwon held it down and performed “C.R.E.A.M,” as Ghostface went missing for the first few minutes of the second half, only to reappear in a new outfit, sporting a massive white fur before launching into his song “Holla.”
Other songs in round two included “Daytona 500,” “Glaciers of Ice,” “Run,” “One,” and “Back Like That,” “Never Be The Same Again,” “Summertime,” and “Can It Be All So Simple,” while Inspectah Deck and Masta Killah were special guests.
RZA popped back in during the second half to give a toast to Raekwon and Ghostface.
“On behalf of what yall do, and what you’ve brought to Hip-Hop, word is bond, I salute yall, just want to say peace and blessing,” RZA said.
Raekwon revealed he is in the process of writing a new book, “From the Staircases to the Stage,” a 300-page book about his life coming out through Simon & Shuster.
Ghostface revealed he has five albums planned, in addition to Only Built 4 Cuban Linx 3 with Raekwon. Ghost is also working on a new energy drink called “C.R.E.A.M.”
Rae and Ghost’s Verzuz proved why they are one of Hip-Hop’s greatest duos — up there with P and Hav, Meth and Red, and Snoop and Dre.
The first member of the Wu-Tang Clan to appear on the franchise was RZA during season one, against DJ Premier.
Just one month ago, Method Man became the second Wu member on Verzuz and the first in season 2. He was not in competition, but joined D’Angelo’s set to perform their hit song, “Break Ups 2 Make Ups” and “Left & Right.”
