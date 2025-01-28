Rakim Busts Down AI’s Doors With New “Notes” Financial Technology

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Notes hopes that by empowering creatives with financial independence, they’ll retain control over their careers in an industry “often marked by exploitation.”

Rakim has announced a new financial technology and AI-powered platform called Notes, which merges music, money and knowledge together.

The goal, according to a press release, is “to address the unique challenges faced by independent urban music artists and creators, redefining access to capital to fund their creative projects, while providing financial literacy and entrepreneurial and music business education to build sustainable careers.”

As Rakim tells AllHipHop, “Independent urban music artists and creators often struggle to gain financial stability despite their market impact. With Notes, we’re building a community- and lifestyle-driven platform that combines cultural connection, technology and empowerment to give them the tools they need to thrive.”

Additionally, Notes will provide membership-focused access, connections to loan and credit providers for access to capital, AI-powered financial literacy and entrepreneurial education content. It will also include an “Ask RA” feature, an AI voice assistant and agent in Rakim’s iconic voice.

Notes operates at the crossroads of fintech, urban music, culture and the creator economy. Co-founded by Rakim and his longtime collaborator Divine, the platform leverages decades of experience in urban music, entrepreneurship and technology to support and empower the next generation of urban music creators.

Divine explains, “Partnering with Rakim to create a platform like Notes provides a unique opportunity to empower and uplift artists and creators in the urban community, who have long been underserved and exploited.”

The platform is gearing up to expand its services, with plans to introduce business banking and debit cards, peer-to-peer payment solutions, cryptocurrency integration and other innovative features designed to foster deeper engagement and deliver lasting value to its users.

Independent urban music artists and creators can join the waitlist to be notified when Notes is available for early access here.