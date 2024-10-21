Hip-Hop Icons Rakim, Big Daddy Kane & MC Lyte Rock Philly’s “Joy To The Polls” Voter Event

Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, and MC Lyte are not playing with their right to vote and are encouraging others to use theirs as well.

Philadelphia’s Overbrook Plaza is normally a parking lot or a shopping center, but it turned into an electric voting experience on Saturday (October 19). Joy To The Polls brought together an incredible blend of music, culture and community for a powerful cause: voter registration.

Hosted in the heart of Philly, the event delivered not just a massive turnout for voter registration but also a fun experience for attendees. The event offered food trucks with free meals, giveaways and even breakers. The atmosphere was pure celebration with a cause and folks could even vote early on the premises.

But the highlights? West Philly’s own DJ Jazzy Jeff took to the stage and rocked the crowd with an epic live set. After Jeff’s performance, Hip-Hop’s Golden Era celebration continued with MC Lyte, Rakim and Big Daddy Kane. Each of these legends delivered medleys of their greatest hits and reminded the audience about the importance of exercising their right to vote. Other notables present included DJ Lady B, Charlie Mack and the Major of Philadelphia, the honorable Cherelle Parker.

After the performances, the AllHipHop team headed backstage to capture some video and interview footage with these iconic figures. We heard stories and shared our appreciation for these trailblazers of Hip-Hop. Seeing goats like MC Lyte, Big Daddy Kane, Rakim and DJ Jazzy Jeff rock was nothing short of awe-inspiring.

Seeing them together, in their element, trading praise and showing love for one another, was a moment that hit deep for anyone who came up during the Golden Era. And then there were others like Charlie Mack and DJ Lady B, who are both luminaries in their own right.

Kane and Ra talked about the gravity of the moment and made sure that the importance was not missed amid all the fun.

Big Daddy Kane: Every one of y’all needs to understand just how important it is to make your voice heard. You know what I’m saying? Be sure to make your voice heard. Don’t wait until December to start complaining about what went wrong. Use the power you have right now to help get it right, you understand?

I’m not telling you who to vote for… well, yes I am, but I’m not. What I’m really telling you is to make sure that you vote. Make your voice heard, you know what I’m saying? And anything that you demand or want to see from your candidate, stay thorough with it. Stay on top of them to make sure they deliver. You understand?

Rakim: There’s a very good reason, man. I would have done this for free, for real. It’s important, you know what I mean? I was just telling the crowd—this is important because sometimes, you’ve got to think. You can’t put life on hold, even on stage. We’ve got to put things in perspective. We’re here to take care of our families and provide for them. Let’s not get it twisted. You can’t make decisions just because someone promises you a job you’re not going to get. Make sure you’re voting with what really matters in mind.

You already know what it is. We’re here trying to bring the people out, make it real easy for them. Voting places are set up right here on the premises. Everybody can come, enjoy themselves, listen to some music, and take part in something important at the same time. Harris.

Below are some images from the day.

Joy To The Polls is a “non-partisan Get Out The Vote initiative to energize community and mobilize voters to the polls, with music and culture leading the way.”

Photos By Ginny Suss