Drakeo the Ruler’s brother Ralfy the Plug has finally broken his silence on his brothers brutal stabbing death earlier this month during a concert in Los Angeles!

The brother of the late rapper, Drakeo the Ruler, took to social media to give a tribute to his sibling.

Ralfy the Plug hopped on Instagram to let fans know Drakeo’s name will live on forever.

He captioned the post dedicated to his brother, writing, “His name gone forever live on. Literally was a king that got it out the mud and I watched it all from the start. From recording all yo lil freestyle and post ’em on YouTube [to] smoking on the porch waking everybody up to spit this hard ass s### you be coming up within 10 minutes effortlessly to going to camp.”

“Every time I get out, you go back; every time you get out I went back,” he continued. “Beating indictments starting yo own label and even getting a song with drake, biggest artist in game. And you did it by yo self. You was a self made boss and a leader. You was my idol and big brother and I learned a lot from you and I’m definitely gone make sure they still know the truth. #longlivedrakeo #longliveketchy @drakeotheruler”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Ralfy the Plug was with his brother when he was stabbed to death backstage at the Once Upon a Time concert in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 18th.

The police are still reviewing backstage video footage in hopes of apprehending the rap star’s murderer. So far no one has been arrested.