Tape Allegedly Shows Drakeo the Ruler Fight Before Stabbing

Shocking footage has surfaced. It allegedly shows Drakeo The Ruler involved in a fight. This may have precipitated his fatal stabbing.

Last weekend, Hip-Hop lost one of its emerging sons. On Saturday (Dec. 18), Drakeo The Ruler was fatally stabbed at the Once Upon a Time festival. As the Internet does, footage allegedly showing the fight is circulating.

Nevertheless, the devastating news is still sinking in. His professional peers like Jim Jones and Snoop share their heartfelt condolences. Be that as it may, someone thought to post the alarming interaction that may have lead to the “Talk To Me” artist’s death.

Moreover, the erratic video depicts an array of individuals. Eventually, chaos consumes the crowd. Flamed up people embrace sordid interactions. Lots of folks are fighting. A fraction of the fracas breaks off and heads for the gate separating the general crowd from the backstage area.

Amongst, the concerned condolences, Snoop’s definitely stands out. The icon insists that Hip-Hop and its contributors must lead with “peace” and “positivity.” The South Central MC’s voice will be missed.

Rest easy young, King!