Ralo Responds To Criticism Over Antics At Rich Homie Quan’s Funeral 

Ralo is facing backlash after livestreaming from the late Rich Homie Quan’s funeral service earlier this week.

Ralo is defending his actions after facing criticism for his behavior at Rich Homie Quan’s funeral.

The 33-year-old rapper was laid to rest on Tuesday (September 17), at a memorial service in South Fulton, Ga. near his hometown, surrounded by hundreds of family members and friends. Several Hip-Hop peers, including Ralo, also paid tribute.

However, Ralo sparked backlash after streaming parts of the service on Instagram Live, including the burial site.

“I hate when ppl record funerals, damn have some respect,” one person tweeted. “Put the phone down while they’re praying,” said another, while a third mentioned Quan’s relatives. “Like the family isn’t even recording why are you recording anything goofy ass.” they wrote.

Ralo responded to the backlash with a video PSA. “If you don’t want to see me on the internet then you know what you got to do,” he began. “Get off the internet b####. ‘Cuz I ain’t.”

He continued, “Soon as a n#### say something good about somebody, you dick riding. Soon as you try to post a n#### that’s dead, you dick riding,” he stated, before questioning, “Do y’all muthafuckas ever say anything good?”

Ralo then asked where the criticism was for people who didn’t attend Rich Homie Quan’s funeral.

“What about the n##### who weren’t at the funeral?” he added. “Did y’all say something about them?”

Ralo and Rich Homie Quan were engaged in a contentious beef but squashed their issues in 2021.

He revealed how grateful he was that they patched up their issues in a video from the memorial. Ralo captioned the post, “I’m fully grateful Rich Homie Quan and I squashed our differences before him or I went to our lord‼️”