According to a Facebook post from his wife, Llola Rodriguez, he passed away on Saturday (February 15).

“With deep sadness, it is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband Nes Rodriguez yesterday, February 15, 2025,” she wrote. “This loss is immeasurable, and right now, I am taking the time to grieve and process this profound change. In the near future, we will share more details to honor and remember his life, but for now, I kindly ask for privacy as I navigate this difficult time. Thank you for your love, support and understanding.”

Nasty Nes’ death comes five months after his family launched a GoFundMe to help with his medical crisis. As they wrote in the description at the time, “Nes is currently battling a series of severe health issues and was hospitalized. He has recently suffered from pneumonia, a heart attack, kidney failure, sepsis, and UTI and is in the process of relearning how to walk.

“His recovery will necessitate extensive physical therapy, as well as a wheelchair or scooter for mobility, specialized rehabilitation, rest, financial strain of his medical care, combined with high living costs and inadequate health insurance, has placed him in a precarious position.”

In December 2024, Nasty Nes was well enough to provide an update and seemed to be on the road to recovery.

“This is really my first time on social media & reaching out directly to you,” he wrote. “Approximately three months ago as of early October I came close to dying due to sepsis, almost losing both kidneys & and having a mild heart attack. I’m in my early 60’s. My recovery hospitalization ended late November, but I had more medical complications after being released on November 26th that caused me to be readmitted to the ER. Your help has helped me and my family tremendously as I get better. I had planned to begin recovery therapy at home and end this GO FUND ME, but I humbly ask for your help to keep this going for a bit longer.”

Just four days ago, Nasty Nes shared an Instagram post about the new t-shirts and hoodies he was selling in an effort to cover some of his medical bills.

AllHipHop sends our condolences to Nasty Nes’ loved ones.