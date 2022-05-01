The man from behind the turntables, emerges in Hollywood spinning a new groove with ‘Harlem World’ project.

Hip-Hop pioneer Eric B. has shown the world how to flip the script a few times.

The man known for mean-mugging behind two turntables in a fly Gucci jacket with the God emcee, Rakim, has been a music executive and an accomplished actor.

Eric B. currently has a recurring role on CBS’s “Blue Bloods,” and now he is taking the next steps for domination in the world of TV.

His show “Harlem World” has currently in development with acclaimed director Brett Dos Santos (“Mayans M.C.”) and writer Jeff Farley.

A rep for Eric B. told AllHipHop.com, “the series will be a period piece that travels from the 1970s to the turn of the 20th century and is about the struggle for power and the evolution of the drug game in Harlem.”

While the story is fictionalized, it will be based on actual events that happened in the cold streets of the village of Harlem when drugs like heroin, dust, coke, and crack were kings.

Because of Eric B’.s celebrity, he was able to tap some of his rapper and singer friends and exploit their other gifts outside of music.

Many of those he asked to make special appearances, like Big Daddy Kane, Scarface, Slick Rick, Fabolous, Too Short, Nas, Ashanti, and Fat Joe, are talented actors in their own right.

A release date for “Harlem World” has yet to be announced.