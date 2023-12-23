Rapper Bandhunta Jugg, Brother Of Bandhunta Izzy, Killed In Baltimore Mass Shooting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bandhunta Jugg, a local rapper from Baltimore, was shot and killed during a mass shooting in Baltimore that injured four other people.

Baltimore’s music scene has been shaken by the loss of one of its rising stars, local rapper Bandhunta Jugg. Known for his vivid storytelling and raw depiction of street life, Jugg was fatally shot in an early morning incident this morning (December 23) in Woodlawn, Baltimore County.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of Woodlawn Drive, near a local library. Baltimore County Police responded to reports of gunfire and discovered five victims with gunshot wounds.

Bandhunta Jugg was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, but their conditions have not been disclosed.

As of now, the police have not released further details about the incident or any suspects.

‌

Bandhunta Jugg had been a prominent figure in the local rap scene. He first gained attention in 2016 with his debut mixtape “Jugg Season.”

Alongside with his younger brother, Bandhunta Izzy, who has a child with T.I.’s daughter Zonnique, Jugg was known for his authentic portrayal of life on the streets of Baltimore.

As news of his untimely death started spreading, Bandhunta Jugg’s Instagram account was inundated with messages of condolence and RIP tributes.

“Forever in our hearts,” one user wrote. Another said: “IP 🙏🏾🕊️ I am deeply sorry to hear about the loss of Bandunta Jugg. My thoughts and sympathies go out to his family during this time of sorrow. May they find solace in the cherished memories they shared together and may they be surrounded by love and support from their friends and loved ones. Sending prayers up.”

‌