Rapper Blueface Sued By Woman Injured During Gentlemen’s Club Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The defense’s legal team has asked for the civil case to be paused, while they handle the criminal case associated with the same shooting.

Rapper Blueface is being sued by a woman, who claims he placed her life in jeopardy during a shooting at Las Vegas gentlemen’s club last year.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, on Oct. 8, 2022, the rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, fired his gun outside of the Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club on Windy Road off the Las Vegas Strip.

Jasmine Nicole Brooks was at the club that evening and became a victim— although she never specified how she was injured. She is filing a civil lawsuit hoping to receive an award for damages she incurred after being shot in her hand, according to 8 News Now.

She said in the lawsuit, she “sustained injuries to her body, specifically her face as a result of defendants’ inadequate, unreasonable and egregiously deficient security of the property.”

Ironically, before being shot, she said she recognized Blueface when he was in the club, and even spoke with him.

A police report said Blueface somehow got into the club with a firearm, even though the establishment had a metal detector. He was only in the club for five minutes before the chaos erupted.

“It appears that words were exchanged and a black male adult in dark clothing aggressively approaches [the victim’s] truck reaching towards his waistband area,” read the lawsuit.

Adding, “[The victim] accelerates in his truck, and a black male adult in a hooded sweatshirt brandishes a handgun and discharges what appears to be two rounds at the vehicle.”

Police say the melee started after someone said the “Thotianna” rapper because he was “speaking with some females in a cheap vehicle.”

The lawsuit asserts the club knew the rapper had the weapon and allowed him in any way.

“At all relevant times, [the gentlemen’s club] allowed defendant Blueface to be a guest on their premises while in possession of an unidentified firearm,” her lawsuit said.

The victim claims through her lawyers, Blueface “breached his duty of reasonable care by carrying and firing a firearm into a crowded room of people.”

Brooks wants a jury trial and is seeking $15,000 in damages.

Blueface’s legal team is currently working on a criminal case with the club, which claims the incident was “a direct result of [Blueface’s] negligence, willful, and/or reckless conduct, the club’s licenses were revoked.”

As a result, the request is that the movement on the civil case be halted until the criminal case is finished.

However, the preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 7.