Rapper Could Be Thrown In Jail Over Boosie Bash Appearance & Dancing With Sexyy Red

BBE AJ faces potential bond revocation after prosecutors claim he violated monitoring conditions and performed at concerts.

BBE AJ is facing serious legal consequences after prosecutors filed a motion to revoke or increase his bond, claiming the Baton Rouge rapper violated multiple conditions of his release.

The motion alleges that the artist failed to comply with electronic monitoring requirements and continued to perform at concerts despite restrictions imposed following his April arrest.

The rapper was arrested on April 1 and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons in connection with a March 22 incident where he allegedly fired 15 rounds at a vehicle.

His $40,000 bond came with strict conditions, including electronic monitoring via Shadow Track, a mobile app that requires defendants to check in and report their location.

According to WBRZ reporting, Jackson failed to complete required notifications on May 5, May 9, and May 10, leaving authorities without his location during those periods.

The prosecution’s case relies heavily on social media evidence showing Jackson performing at multiple venues despite bond restrictions.

Instagram posts from his account documented him dancing on stage at a Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 6, appearing in promotional material for Boosie Bash at the Cajun Dome in Lafayette on May 9, and posting about a New York concert on May 11.

A video featuring the rapper with Sexyy Red isn’t going to help his case either.

Prosecutors argue these posts prove he was actively violating his conditions rather than complying with monitoring requirements.

What makes this case particularly significant is that Jackson’s bond didn’t explicitly restrict out-of-state travel, yet prosecutors contend that his pattern of behavior demonstrates he has no intention of complying with court-ordered conditions.

The state is requesting either complete bond revocation or a substantial increase in bond, with enhanced monitoring, including a functioning tracking device and a mandatory curfew.

The next court hearing will determine whether the judge agrees with prosecutors’ assessment that current conditions are insufficient to ensure compliance.