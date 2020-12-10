EXCLUSIVE: Rapper D Smoke Planning His First Novel

(AllHipHop News)
Grammy-nominated rapper D Smoke is not resting, despite a breakout year.
The rapper received critical acclaim for his breakthrough album Black Habits which dropped on the heels of his victory in Netflix’s#### show, “Rhythm +Flow.”
According to D Smoke, he has his sights on taking over the literary world with his first book.
During an interview with AllHipHop, D Smoke revealed he had written a novel.
“I’ve written a book that I want to release. It’s a novel and that’s going to be somewhere in the film world, whether it’s a movie or a series and things like that,” D Smoke told AllHipHop.com. “Every year we are still dropping a project, but it’s some creative things that deserve to be shared with the world to show different sides of who I am as a creative.”
While there is no release date for the rap star’s novel, he is planning to release the literary work sometime in 2021.