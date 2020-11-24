Megan Thee Stallion, Jay Electronica, D Smoke Other Hip-Hop Acts Land Grammy Nods

(AllHipHop News)
After almost 30 years of being America’s most celebrated pop star, the heir apparent to a composite of Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, and Janet Jackson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is still at the top of her game.
If you were unsure before, the Recording Academy is here to remind you with the Houston singer’s three Grammy nominations.
She is nominated for Record of the Year for her own song, “Black Parade” and her feature on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” and Song of the Year for writing on “Black Parade.”
She is not the only R&B/Hip-Hop artist nominated this year.
Black artists dominated all by two of the Best New Artist category.
Newbies D Smoke, Chika, Megan thee Stallion, Kaytranada, and Doja Cat are contenders as they all popped up with debut projects in 2020.
Check out other categories where some of AllHipHop’s favorite artists are nominated.
Best Rap Performance:
“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop” — DaBaby
“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
“Dior” — Pop Smoke
Best Rap Album:
– Black Habits — D Smoke
– Alfredo — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
– A Written Testimony — Jay Electronica
– King’s Disease — Nas
– The Allegory — Royce Da 5’9″
Best Melodic Rap Performance:
“Rockstar” — DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
“Laugh Now, Cry Later” Drake ft. Lil Durk
“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak
“The Box” — Roddy Ricch
“Highest In The Room” — Travis Scott
Best Rap Song:
“The Bigger Picture” — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch) “Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron Latour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake ft. Lil “Rockstar” — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro Iv & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Dababy ft. Roddy Ricch)
“Savage” — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé)