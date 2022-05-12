Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Like Young Thug, rap star Gunna has been denied bond after being arrested in a shocking, sweeping RICO indictment in Georgia. Read more!

College Park rapper Gunna was denied bond on Wednesday, May 11th.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the chart-topping artist, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was arrested on a racketeering charge earlier in the day.

The Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has lumped him in with 27 other alleged gang members, indicting them on a laundry list of charges connected to illegal and illicit activities.

According to Alive 11, county officials have alleged that Gunna is a part of the Young Slime Life gang. He is accused of participating in various activities connected to the criminal organization in violation of Georgia’s RICO law.

In addition to the RICO violation and criminal street gang activity, Gunna is accused of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and marijuana and theft by receiving stolen property.

The District Attorney’s Office is using his rap lyrics and music videos to build a case against him.

The D.A. said she would exhaust all resources and leads to clean up the street from gang activity, including bringing down celebrities connected to the life.

“It does not matter what your notoriety is, what your fame is. If you come to Fulton County, Georgia, and you commit crimes, you are going to become a target and a focus of this district attorney’s office,” District Attorney Fani Willis said.

Whether Gunna is a gang member is at the core of this indictment.

Gunna will remain at the Fulton County jail until a Superior Court judge sees him at an undetermined date.