Rapper Killed In Standoff With Police After Shooting Mother, Brother & Sister

Tiye Adam Washington II a.k.a EGYPXN, reportedly scheduled a music video to drop on YouTube the same day he shot his family members.

A Virginia rapper was reportedly killed in a standoff with police after shooting three members of his family while he dropped a music video.

ABC 8 News reports Tiye Adam Washington II, who goes by the stage name EGYPXN, forced entry into his mother’s home last Tuesday (Mar. 28). Once inside, he shot his mother, Tyesha Hall, his 21-year-old sister, and his 12-year-old brother before fleeing the scene.

All three were taken to VCU Medical Critical Care with life-threatening injuries, where they remain in recovery. Their condition is not known.

According to The Source, Washington pre-scheduled the release of his “Be Free” music video for the day of the shootings.

Law enforcement launched a city-wide manhunt for the 26-year-old rapper. On Mar. 30, cops tracked him down to Rutherford County, North Carolina, and Washington was killed in a standoff. A deputy was taken to hospital, reportedly shot during an exchange of gunfire.

“I didn’t see anything but I heard a lot of shots and a lot of yelling,” an eyewitness recalled. “We heard more bullets shooting. And then within about 10 minutes we heard a barrage of bullets. So we both got up and went to windows, looking out to see what we could see.”

Washington shared his “last request” on Instagram the day he died.

“My last request from humanity is that you seriously evaluate the care you have for each other. If this species is to ever evolve you must stop eating animals, stop warring with each other and take care of mother earth,” he penned in the caption. “Overthrow this sadistic government and rebuild. On a fresh foundation. It’s time for me to rest now..”