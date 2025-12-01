Rapper MBNel Was Target Of Children’s Birthday Party Massacre

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

MBNel was reportedly the target of a deadly shooting at a child’s birthday party in Stockton that left four people dead and ten others hurt.

MBNel revealed his whereabouts on social media shortly before a deadly ambush at a Stockton banquet hall that police now believe was a calculated attempt on his life and that of fellow rapper Fly Boy Doughy, leaving four people dead and ten others injured Friday night.

The Filipino-American Hip-Hop artist, born in Stockton and known for his 2020 album Born To Win, was attending a child’s birthday party when gunfire erupted around 9 P.M. on Lucile Avenue.

The celebration, meant for a 6-year-old girl, turned into a massacre that claimed victims as young as 8 and as old as 30, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the shooting was no random act. “This was a targeted act,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Brent told reporters during a late-night press conference.

Investigators believe multiple gunmen opened fire with the intent to kill MBNel and Fly Boy Doughy, both of whom were present at the party. As of Monday, no arrests had been made, and the shooters remain unidentified.

The attack has reignited fears of gang-related violence in Stockton, a city long plagued by gun crime. Brent stated the shooting appears to be linked to local criminal groups, though she did not name any specific affiliations.

Vice Mayor Christina Fugazi addressed the tragedy in a public statement, calling for urgent community intervention. “Our hearts are broken for the families. This senseless act must end, we need to protect our children,” she said.

MBNel, 28, has previously survived a similar attempt on his life.

In September 2020, he was targeted in another shooting and later arrested during a gang-related investigation. Despite the past violence, his social media presence has primarily focused on family life, including the birth of his daughter in late 2019.

The Stockton community has responded with grief and outrage. Local leaders are organizing vigils, while residents have taken to social media to demand action and accountability.

The city, already grappling with a surge in gun violence, now faces renewed pressure to address the root causes of its ongoing crisis.