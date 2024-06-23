Rapper OT7 Quanny Wears MAGA Hat, Rolls With Trump During Philly Campaign Stop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper OT7 Quanny endorsed Donald Trump during a visit to Philadelphia making him the latest artist to support the former President’s campaign.

Buzzing Philadelphia rapper OT7 Quanny threw his support behind former President Donald Trump Saturday during a campaign stop.

The two were nearly inseparable throughout Trump’s visit to the Liacouras Center at Temple University.

A notable highlight of the day was Trump’s unexpected detour to Tony and Nick’s Steaks in South Philadelphia with Quanny in tow.

The rapper proudly displayed his allegiance by donning a MAGA hat.

The former president left a $500 tip and wrote “no taxes on tips” on the receipt, emphasizing his latest campaign pledge to eliminate tax on service industry gratuities.

Nicky Lucidonio, co-owner of the famed sandwich shop, described Trump’s visit as “unbelievable.”

Lucidonio highlighted Trump’s willingness to engage with the restaurant’s patrons and sign memorabilia, making the surprise visit a memorable event for those present.

Trump’s speech at Temple University’s Liacouras Center aimed to resonate with Hispanic and Black voters.

The 85-minute address criticized his opponents and articulated his vision for restoring security if re-elected.

Donald Trump acknowledged Quanny during his speech, lavishing praise on the rapper.

“We have a Philly rapper, he’s going places, I’ll tell you. He’s got so much cash he doesn’t know what to do with it. OT7 Quanny, OT7, where are you? And I love that hat on you. That [MAGA] hat looks great. Thank you. Great honor to have you,” Donald Trump said.

Quanny, seizing the moment, showcased his involvement with Trump’s campaign across social media platforms.

His Instagram story featured videos of the duo walking around Philadelphia and mingling with supporters.

It even included a shot of the rapper aboard Trump’s private jet, where the president personally thanked him for his participation in the campaign.

The rapper’s endorsement adds to a growing roster of Hip-Hop artists backing Donald Trump, including Kodak Black, Sexyy Red, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, Lil Pump, Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, and Philadelphia’s own Amber Rose.