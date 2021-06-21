Rapper Safaree Reveals He Is Bleaching His Skin In Shocking Admission

Rapper and reality star Safaree is in the news again, and this time it has nothing to do with his love life.

Nicki Minaj and Erica Mena’s soon-to-be-ex-husband just revealed that he has started to bleach his skin. Two days after Juneteenth, a day recognizing how enslaved Africans were tricked by their white former masters to work an additional two crops after the Emancipation Proclamation, he took to Twitter and posted, “Starting my skin bleaching process today… it’s time for change”

Skin bleaching is a huge problem and big business in poor predominantly Black countries like Jamaica, Safaree’s native island. It is called the “Snow White complex.”

In an article that dealt with The Business of Bleaching, The Undefeated stated that the “fad” is “glorified at dance halls.”

The trend has its roots in West Africa (where it is actually illegal), skin-whitening business is a multibillion-dollar industry. The publication also stated, “Efforts to educate islanders of the dangers of bleaching have been ongoing in Jamaica since the mid-2000s for this predominantly black island nation of 2.8 million people.”

Could this be a bubbling storyline?

“Love & Hip Hop,” a franchise that the rapper has been associated with for several seasons and in several different cities, made the news in

2018.

Back then, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Spice released images from her video, “Black Hypocrisy.” The flicks showed her with her skin appearing to have been lightened.

It was a ploy to gain attention for the song … but also was a strong storyline for the dancehall queen. Is Safaree following suit?

Twitter blasted Safaree for whitening himself. Take a look:

