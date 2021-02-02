Rapper Silento Charged With Murdering His Cousin

(AllHipHop News)
Former rap star Silento is facing a murder charge, for killing his own cousin.
The “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” rapper was taken into custody earlier today (February 1st) in DeKalb County, Georgia.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 23-year-old, born Ricky Lamar Hawk, shot and killed his 34-year-old cousin named Frederick Rooks on January 21st.
One security camera from a neighbor’s house caught the shooting on camera, while several others in the area captured several cars fleeing the scene.
A DeKalb Police spokesman said a thorough investigation took place, and the evidence pointed to Silento as the gunman.
In September of 2020, Silento was arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly hunting his girlfriend with a hatchet.
The following month, Silento was taken into custody in October, after being pulled over in DeKalb County for driving his 20/20 BMW X3 SUV 143 mph in a 63 mph zone.
When the police stopped the rapper on interstate i-85, he claimed 10 cars were following him after an appearance at a local club.
Silento is charged with one count of murder. He is being held without bond.