Silento Sent To Jail For Driving 143 MPH Trying To Avoid “Fans” Following Him

(AllHipHop News)
Rap star Silento’s bizarre behavior continues to land him in legal trouble.
According to the cops, the “Watch Me (Whip Nae Nae)” rapper was leaving the club in DeKalb County, Georgia on Friday morning when the drama started.
Police clocked Silento driving his 2020 BMW X3 SUV going 143 mph in a 65 mph zone, on Interstate 85. When the cops stopped the rap star, he claimed he was trying to shake at least 10 cars who were following him after his club appearance.
According to the police report obtained by TMZ, Silento tried to use his fame to get out of his legal jam, saying “people be following me everywhere I go…If there is like 10 cars following me, I can do 143 because I am not a regular person.”
The explanation did not fly with the cops, who threw Silento in the DeKalb County jail He is charged with numerous counts included exceeding the speed, reckless driving, and other driving infractions.
In September, the 22-year-old rapper was busted in Los Angeles, after he stalked his girlfriend while wielding a hatchet. He ended up in a private residence, and a family was at home during the invasion.
Silento was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
In September of 2017, Silento was banned from Dubai after a dispute with a concert promoter.