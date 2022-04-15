Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Streaming Company For $2M

Money in and money out! Will Tekashi have to give all that money he was showing off the other day away?

Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued for not showing up to concerts.

The executives at Streamusic, an app that streams live performances, have hit the rainbow-haired artist with a $2 million lawsuit after they arranged for him to do two shows in Hollywood in December 2021 but never showed up.

TMZ reports that Streamusic allegedly paid Tekashi $150,000 to play the shows and promote the gigs on his Instagram, but the “GOOBA” chart-topper ghosted them at the top of the month.

They claim he neither marketed the events nor showed up for the performances.

The company says in the legal documents that when they finally linked with the artist, both parties were able to renegotiate the terms of performance contracts. The agreement was to do the two performances in January 2022.

The rapper ghosted them again, ignoring a total of seven letters sent by their attorneys.

The lawsuit against the 25-year-old artist is for breach of contract. According to his criminal lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, he has not received information about the claim, saying, “We have no comment at this time. Tekashi has not been served with any legal papers.”

6ix9ine does not seem to be worried.

He has been on social media flossing big time, showing off his cars and $1.5 million in cash in a video posted on Instagram. He is supposed to release a new single, which is scheduled to drop today, on Good Friday (April 15).

“THE REAL KING OF NEW YORK” 6ix9ine wrote. “IM BACK ASK THEM POST THERE HOUSE THEY CARS THEY BANK ACCOUNT.”

He added, “YOU DONT LIVE LIKE THIS I OWN EVERYTHING YOU GUYS LEASE I TOOK OFF RAP 2 YEARS I COULD DO THAT YALL CANT THE REAL KING OF NEW YORK Tomorrow GINÈ MUSIC VIDEO 3PM EASTERN”