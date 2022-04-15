Tekashi 6ix9ine Proves Net Worth With Million In Cash, Clowns Other Rappers

Tekashi 6ix9ine boasted about how much money he’s got despite telling a judge he’s “struggling to make ends meet” in a sworn declaration.

Tekashi 6ix9ine bragged about his money on Thursday (April 14).

The controversial rapper showed off his cars and $1.3 million in cash in a video posted on Instagram. 6ix9ine shared the clip as he prepares to release a new single, which is scheduled to drop on Friday (April 15).

“THE REAL KING OF NEW YORK ‼️” 6ix9ine wrote. “IM BACK ‼️ ASK THEM POST THERE HOUSE THEY CARS THEY BANK ACCOUNT.”

He added, “YOU DONT LIVE LIKE THIS I OWN EVERYTHING YOU GUYS LEASE‼️ I TOOK OFF RAP 2 YEARS‼️ I COULD DO THAT YALL CANT‼️ THE REAL KING OF NEW YORK‼️ Tomorrow GINÈ MUSIC VIDEO 3PM EASTERN ‼️‼️”

6ix9ine acts like he’s not having any financial troubles on social media, but he recently told a judge something much different. The convicted felon claimed an unfavorable verdict in a pending civil lawsuit could leave him bankrupt.

“Right now, I am struggling to make ends meet,” 6ix9ine said in a sworn declaration. “I do not know if I will ever command the kind of advances I was paid before my arrest, and my career stalled.”

Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier sued 6ix9ine for his involvement in a 2018 armed robbery. The two are seeking millions in damages.