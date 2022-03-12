Rap star Tekashi 69 has admitted he is going broke, has no record deal, and is struggling to make ends meet! Read more about his shocking revelation!

Rap star Tekashi 69 is notorious for flaunting his pricey jewelry and expensive car collection, but now the rapper has financial problems.

The Brooklyn rapper’s deal with TenThousand Projects expired last month, and he has not released music since his home confinement in 2020.

Tekashi 69 still has a publishing deal, but his royalty account remains unrecouped due to the enormous advances he accepted, so he is not receiving any income from the agreement.

“Right now, I am struggling to make ends meet. I do not know if I will ever command the kind of advances I was paid before my arrest, and my career stalled,” Tekashi 69 revealed.

The COVID-19 pandemic ruined his lucrative touring career, which was a significant factor in generating income for the rapper. To make matters worse, Tekashi 69 said he has no concerts booked for 2022.

According to 69, the income that he does receive supports himself, his two infant children, and their mother, in addition to his mom and his brother.

The rapper made the shocking revelation in a sworn declaration to Judge John P. Cronan, who is trying to determine the amount of damages 69 may have to pay for his involvement in the robbery of two people on April 3rd, 2018.

Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier claim the rap star traumatized them and ruined their lives after members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods robbed the pair in a case of mistaken identity.

The rapper was a passenger in an SUV with Nine Trey members Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, and Denard “Drama” Butler held-up people they thought were affiliated with J. Prince’s Rap-a-Lot Records.

Tekashi 69 stayed behind and filmed the broad daylight larceny in midtown Manhattan. The rapper posted the footage to his Instagram account, and the clip immediately went viral.

Tekashi 69, Shotti, and Drama were eventually convicted of the robbery and other numerous charges for racketeering with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Shotti was hit with a 15-year sentence, while Drama was ordered to serve five years in prison.

Tekashi 69 cooperated with the government and received a 2-year sentence. He was released early due to the coronavirus’s risks to his health since he has asthma.

The rapper could lose millions over the robbery.

Wonzer and Dozier claim they lost their careers due to the incident. The pair say they have suffered severe psychological damages at the hands of Tekashi 69 and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

They also said they live in fear of Tekashi 69 and his former gang, although the rapper admitted to the judge that he shares the same concerns.

Tekashi 69 said he lives in fear of retaliation at the hands of scorned Nine Trey Gangsta Blood members every day.

Tekashi 69 said an unfavorable verdict could send him to the poor house.

“It will surely bankrupt me in a way from which I will never recover to the permanent detriment and hardship of the family members who rely upon me, Tekashi 69 said.