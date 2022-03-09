Tekashi 6 and his goons ruined two people’s lives after he robbed them, according to the victims themselves!

Two people robbed by Tekashi 69 and his affiliates claim the Brooklyn rapper ruined their careers and lives.

Seketha “Skyy L. Daniels” Wonzer and Kevin Dozier have revealed the devastation 6ix9ine and members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods caused after the 2018 broad daylight attack in downtown Manhattan.

The pair were unfortunate victims of mistaken identity. Half-a-dozen gang members thought Wonzer and Dozier were affiliated with J. Prince’s Rap-a-Lot Records imprint.

Tekashi 69 did not take part in the robbery, but he filmed the attack as Denard “Drama” Butler and other Nine Trey members stole jewelry, cash, cameras, and a hard drive with over a decade’s worth of footage from Wonzer and Dozier.

“As a result of this entire ordeal, I have suffered greatly from mental anguish and emotional distress. So traumatized by this aftermath, that over a year later, I have had a difficult time getting past the incident suffering from what we believe is post-traumatic stress disorder,” Wonzer revealed.

According to Wonzer, who is a mother and grandmother, she has emotional and financial problems because she can no longer work due to the mental problems the robbery caused.

Wonzer claims she fled her state of residence to avoid the “watchful eyes” of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “network.”

“I had terrible nightmares for a long, long time. I would wake up sweating and crying and go to children for comfort. I still get flashbacks sometimes,” Wonzer explained.

“Because I’ve had so many bad dreams, I find it hard to sleep when it’s dark. I like to keep the lights on, thinking that will protect me from bad dreams. I hate scary movies and sometimes have nightmares for days,” Wonzer added.

She is currently taking various anxiety medications and sleep aids and has also suffered from depression.

Kevin Dozier also says he has post-traumatic stress disorder, which the April 3rd, 2018 robbery caused.

Dozier says he ended up quitting his job as a publicist because he was terrified for his life. He says he went to the police, but they refused to take a report.

Dozier said he has been forced to suffer in silence, which has taken an extreme toll on his psychological well-being.

“Sometimes I just go into staring spells when I am caught thinking about what happened and not paying any attention to my surroundings,” Dozier explained. “Every day of my life I live in constant fear that someone (his goons/supporters/constituents) will be sent to finish the job.”

Kevin Dozier says he continues to be humiliated daily because Tekashi 6ix9ine shared the robbery video, which went viral on Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

“I myself am there forever on camera. I felt powerless to stop it, and being someone so small on the totem pole, assisting that day, I still feel powerless and am trying to pick up the pieces,” Dozier revealed.

Tekashi 69 and his lawyers are sparring over whether or not his defense lawyers should be able to grill the pear about their mental state.

Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier want a default judgment against the rapper. Their trauma is at the center of the civil suit, which could end up costing Tekashi 69 millions in damages.