EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 69 Wants To Grill Robbery Victims In Court

Tekashi 69 is trying to figure out how much he is going to have to pay two victims who were robbed by the rapper in his gang associates at gunpoint!

Rapper Tekashi 69 is looking to grill the doctors and possibly the two victims, who were robbed by his former gang in 2018 during a brazen, broad daylight attack in downtown Manhattan.

The rapper may have to shell out millions to settle a lawsuit with Seketha “Skyy L. Daniels” Wonzer and Kevin Dozier.

Before he does, Tekashi 69 wants to grill the physicians who concluded the pair was traumatized by the robbery.

“Defendant… seeks the Court’s permission to serve written discovery in the form of document requests and interrogatories and then take the depositions of the treating physicians and experts that Plaintiffs have retained to testify at the inquest with respect to Plaintiffs’ purported damages,” Tekashi 69’s lawyer Robert S. Meloni wrote.

Wonzer and Dozier were robbed on April 3, 2018, by almost half a dozen members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Tekashi 69 sat by and filmed the attack, as Denard “Drama” Butler and his gang associates relieved Wonzer and Dozier of their jewelry, cash, cameras, and a hard drive with over a decade’s worth of footage.

But their marks were innocent victims and had nothing to do with the feud.

There’s no doubt of Butler and Tekashi 69’s guilt – they both admitted to pulling off the robbery during a feud with Rap-A-Lot Records. Butler pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to five years in prison, while Tekashi 69 admitted to the robbery when he testified against the gang in October of 2019 to get a reduced sentence.

In December of 2020, Wonzer and Dozier sued Tekashi69 for brutalizing and traumatizing them during the gunpoint robbery.

The rapper failed to respond to the lawsuit for well over a year, which resulted in a default judgment against him. The pair could be traumatized all over again as they may have to relive that fateful day on the stand.

Tekashi 69 is also asking the court “to serve written discovery and depose Plaintiffs on the issue of their purported damages,” according to Meloni.

Tekashi 69 is not disputing that he will probably have to pay Wonzer and Dozier, but he is trying to get a handle on just how they were impacted by the robbery, which will ultimately determine the amount of money he will have to shell out.