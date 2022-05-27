Rapper Trae Tha Truth Helps The Victims Of The Uvalde School Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Once again, Trae Tha Truth is helping victims who are suffering. The rapper is assisting families in Uvalde and Buffalo. Read more.

Philanthropist and rapper Trae Tha Truth has opened up his heart and wallet to the victims of last week’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Never one to sit back and do nothing, the “Restless” hit-maker scheduled time to sit with the families of those children murdered while at the Robb Elementary school.

He offered assistance and extended free therapy and counseling to students impacted by the strategy through a partnership with the Never Walk Alone organization.

He met with the families of Amerie Jo Garza, Eliahana Cruz Torres, and Jackie Cazares on Thursday, May 26th. He will help map out a plan for the families with the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home to bury the children.

In addition to reaching out to the people hurt most, he spoke with Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate running for Governor and former United States presidential candidate.

On Instagram Trae Tha Truth posted about his visit with the politician,.

“Just Touched Down and Pulled Up On @betoorourke Headed to Meet Tha Families and Funeral Homes To Figure Out Every Way We Can Assist The Families In Uvalde For The Kids Who Lost They Lives.”

The artist was initially scheduled to visit the White House to speak with President Biden as an advocate for people who have been wrongfully murdered by police.

However, the Uvalde massacre and the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting shifted his focus. Trae Tha Truth took to social media to talk about his efforts to help the Buffalo and Uvalde tragedy victims.

He wrote, “PSA … On Behalf Of Myself And Never Walk Alone We Formed A Team That Will Do Free Counseling And Therapy For All The Families and Children In Uvalde And The People Of Buffalo NY, I Gave My Word And We Will Stand With You You Can Contact 832-589-0771 We Now Have trained licensed professionals to assist you during this time. we Have A Team That Will Cover Every Aspect Of Mental Health And Help.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, his work is not limited to big headline breaking news stories, but to small injustices as well. Like helping an elderly woman who was robbed in an armed attack.

After seeing the video of her being assaulted, Trae Tha Truth took to social media to offer his assistance to the senior.

He posted on IG, “Maan… This S### Aint Cool At All, Women And Kids Dont Go…. What if this was one Of Our Momma Or Grandma,” Trae question in the caption. “Real Ones Cant Cosign This… Yall Get Me Her Info…… This Aint The Code At All….. Yall Get Me To Her…”

“A lot of families need us more than ever right now so I will be in the field,” the rapper said. Trae the Truth is a superhero on the beats and in real life.