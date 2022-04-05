Trae Tha Truth Tracks Down Elderly Woman After Armed Attack Outside Her Home

When Trae Tha Truth saw a video of the attack on an elderly woman outside of her home, he knew he needed to locate her.

Trae Tha Truth made a public appeal to find an elder woman who was robbed in an armed attack.

Dubbed Houston’s Hometown Hero, Trae Tha Truth has a history of fighting for social justice in his community. When he saw a video of an unidentified woman being attacked, he sprang into action using his platform to track down the woman.

In the clip, an elder woman is seen walking on a path approaching a property when an armed gunman jumps out of a car alongside her. He runs up to her, and she immediately throws everything she has in her arms at him in surrender and begins pleading with him. He then grabs on to her while she tells him she has no money, directing him to her discarded items on the floor, including her purse. The attacker gathers her belongings before running back into the car and speeding off.

Trae shared the video with a request for his followers to put him in touch with the woman.

“Maan… This S### Aint Cool At All, Women And Kids Dont Go…. What if this was one Of Our Momma Or Grandma,” Trae question in the caption. “Real Ones Cant Cosign This… Yall Get Me Her Info…… This Aint The Code At All….. Yall Get Me To Her…”

Trae Tha Truth Goes Looking For The Woman

Then, Trae shared a video of himself explaining the situation to the camera, denouncing the actions of the man in the video.”Nothing about that is street. How we came up, you don’t touch women, you don’t touch kids.” Trae said. “You don’t prey on the weak, that’s not how we move,” he added.

He said he would be going to visit the woman to “let her know she ain’t alone and there’s real ones that’s gone stand here for her,” and other vulnerable people.

Ultimately, Trae ThaTruth located the woman, sharing a photo of the pair together on Instagram. “I Made It To Her,” he penned. “I Made Sure She know That Real Ones Dont Stand By Or Approve What Happen To Her…. And Also Blessed Her… 🙏🏿💙 Protect Our Own…. I Told Her She Should Create Her Own personal Go fund because a lot of people want to help her…”