Rapper Trina’s Teen Cousin Killed in NW Miami Shootout

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Trina’s young cousin, known as Baby Suga was tragically gunned down in a wild shootout earlier this morning in Miami. Read more.

A massive shootout in a northwest Miami neighborhood has law enforcement canvassing the community, looking for the gunman (or woman) responsible for the shooting that killed one Florida teen and sent two people to the hospital.

The shooting happened early in the morning on Wednesday, July 20th.

Miami police were dispatched to the scene, arriving at the 1300 block of Northwest 62nd Lane a little after midnight.

Once arriving at the location, officers are said to have found a female with a gunshot wound and declared her dead at the scene.

She is said to have been 17 years old, according to NBC 6, and was related to the famous South Florida rapper Trina. Her nickname was Baby Suga, according to reports.

Emergency workers brought the other two victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital. They both sustained gunshot wounds, but like the teen, their conditions and identities have been withheld from the public.

Little has been released about the happening of this morning’s shooting, and officials are trying to discover the shooter’s motive (and or if the shooter acted alone).

The video showed how crazy the night got, capturing a Mercedes SUV with multiple bullet holes in its side and the back window shot out.

That truck has since been removed from the location.