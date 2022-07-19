Trina Talks Being Disrespected By Longtime Rival Khia

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Diamond Princess addresses her adversary on the ‘Drink Champs’ podcast.

Female rappers Trina and Khia have had bad blood for decades. Apparently, the beef stems from Khia claiming she co-wrote Trina’s “Da Baddest B####” single from 2000 without getting credit.

Then the feud heated back up in 2020 when Khia essentially challenged her longtime rival to a Verzuz battle. Trina made it clear that she had no interest in going song-for-song with the “My Neck, My Back” hitmaker.

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN recently sat down with Trina for an episode of their Drink Champs podcast. The conversation included the self-described Diamond Princess discussing her issues with Khia and possibly doing a Verzuz against the Thug Misses.

“That’s not the first time she said something to or about me,” Trina told Drink Champs. “It’s not about that. Like I said, I would battle anybody. It is what it is. I have records. I get on stage and do what I do, and if you’re another female artist, I’m ready.”

The Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast member added, “But when it comes to this particular person, the level of disrespect is beyond. I don’t know you. If I don’t know you, I’m not entertaining or feeding into you, that’s just me.”

Trina also questioned if Khia repeatedly “slandered” her name just for attention. She then stated, “We could go at it. But I don’t really have the time for that… I’m so busy making sure my bag is good and making sure everything around me is good… Please explain to me why I am going on the internet with another girl that I don’t know.”

While Trina turned down a Verzuz matchup with Khia, the Miami native did go head-to-head with Philadelphia-bred rapper Eve in June 2021. That friendly faceoff drew around 335,000 Instagram Live viewers at its peak.