It is finally official. Former teen rap stars Soulja Boy and Bow Wow will go head-to-head in a Verzuz battle. Eve and Trina are booked for a matchup too.

On Wednesday night, Verzuz announced its next two events. Eve vs Trina is set for June 16. Bow Wow vs Soulja Boy is scheduled for June 26.

Eve vs Trina marks the first Verzuz with female rappers. Previously, R&B songstresses Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Alicia Keys, Brandy, Monica, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Ashanti, Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Xscape took part in the digital program.

The next Verzuz faceoff will likely feature Eve songs such as “Love Is Blind” and “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” as well as Trina songs such as “Da Baddest B####” and “Here We Go.” They both have numerous guest features as well.

Soulja Boy and Bow Wow have been teasing their highly-publicized Verzuz for weeks. In May, Bow Wow suggested the musical clash may not happen because contracts had not been signed.

Last week, Soulja Boy declared he would give Bow Wow his Lamborghini if he takes a Verzuz loss. The Ohio-bred entertainer fired back by saying he did not want Soulja’s “old a## Lambo.”

Bow Wow and Soulja Boy have an extensive catalog of hits to play at Verzuz. SB will likely run through tracks like “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” and “Kiss Me Thru the Phone.” Viewers can expect to hear Bow’s “Bounce with Me” and “Let Me Hold You.”

On May 30 of this year, Verzuz founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland engaged in a rematch of their 2020 battle which kicked off the series. The Hip Hop legends have received numerous accolades for their popular online presentation.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, along with Derrick “D-Nice” Jones, will be honored with the ASCAP Voice Of The Culture Award at the 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards later this month. A conversation titled Voices of the Culture: How Swizz Beatz, Timbaland & D-Nice United the World Through Music conversation is slated for June 22.