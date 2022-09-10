Rapper Tyga Gets Sued For Breach Of Contract On $500K NFT Project

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Company says the rapper failed to promote the project.

An NFT company has filed a lawsuit against rapper Tyga regarding his breach of contract on a project.

Allegedly, the chart-topper went ghost on a half-a-million opportunity, where he was supposed to create a custom set of digital art offerings around his image and likeness.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Kreation Technologies says the rapper bailed out of the deal and stalled the $500,000 effort. Tyga received a signing bonus of $100,000.

Evidence that at one point Tyga was with it can be seen in the press release dropped on June 16th, 2022.

It read in part, “‘Ten Thousand TYGA’ is the superstar’s latest foray into the NFT space and his first into the world of contemporary CryptoArt with partners Kreation.”

“As the trend for digital memorabilia explodes,” it continued. “TYGA creates a special NFT collection for his fans, inspired by the iconic tombs of ancient pharaohs with a techno-futuristic vibe.”

This announcement came days before he released a controversial video with YG for their new song, “Run,’ that also featured Bia and 21 Savage. AllHipHop.com reported the video featured YG and Tyga in White Chicks-style wigs and makeup, dancing to the track while sitting in a bright red Porsche.

The lawsuit says the “Too Many” artist was supposed to “facilitate the design, creation, production, marketing, sale, and distribution of NFTs in exchange for the use and incorporation of TYGA’s name, image, likeness, music, and artwork.”

He was supposed to do three “drops.” One of the drops would have had 10,000 unique NFTs. Another one would feature 75 unique NFTs. The last drop is an exclusive NFT creation for only one mega buyer.

The auction was to start on June 17th on Mafic Eden at 5 p.m. (BST).

Thus, the artist’s participation was said to be “critical to the success” of the project.

The complaint also said they needed Tyga to “utilize his status and public following to endorse and gain exposure” to help sell the NFTs to fans when they dropped.

Tyga’s breach is directly related to him not posting about the project on social media, specifically Instagram and Twitter, not doing interviews with the press, and not appearing in various Twitter Space conversations and Reddit “Ask Me Anything” Forums.

Kreations says Tyga did nothing to promote the art on the day of the drops, failing to “materially participate in the promotion and marketing of the project.”

Tyga has not responded to the lawsuit.