YG & Tyga Mocked Online After Teasing ‘White Chicks’-Inspired Music Video  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

YG and Tyga caused a stir with the video for their new song, with people online pointing out a resemblance with the Kardashian sisters.

YG announced his new single on Wednesday evening (Jun. 22), sharing the artwork for “Run,” featuring Tyga, Bia, and 21 Savage.

The new single is due to arrive this Friday, accompanied by a music video. The “Sign Language” rapper also shared a teaser on social media, ahead of the song’s release. “June 24th a movie,” wrote YG in the caption.

The video clip features YG and Tyga in White Chicks-style wigs and makeup, dancing to the track while sitting in a bright red Porsche. The pair are clad in all black, wearing leather trench coats and matching black gloves. Check it out below.

While the visuals appear to be inspired by The Wayans brothers’ 2004 film, fans in the comment section suggested YG & Tyga were imitating the Kardashian sisters.

“Kim n Khloe look so different here,” wrote one, while another asked, “That Kim kardashian?”

Another user also noted the similarity, “Yooooo Tyga looking like the 5th generation of Kim Kardashian 😂😂😂” However, one commenter say a resemblance between Tyga and the mother of his child, “Tyga looking like Kylie😂😂.”

Meanwhile, others just used the comments section to troll YG and Tyga. “Man what In the Wayans brothers white girls making my way downtown is going on here lol 😂,” asked one.”

Others claimed YG “Lost street/hood credibility,” and “N#### KANT BE FROM BOMPTON DOING THIS.” The “Taste” hitmaker also caught some flack. “Tyga taking his role a lil toooo serious for me 😂😂,” joked another commenter.

“Run” follows “Scared Money,” featuring J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo, which dropped in February. Watch it below.