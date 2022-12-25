Rappers Celebrate Christmas In 2022 With Some Outrageous Gifts – But Family Comes First!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

What recession? Some of the world’s most famous rappers celebrated Christmas this year with extravagant gifts. Take a look at who got what this holiday!

‘Twas Christmas Day and a variety of rappers were all excited to show off the gifts they received on social media.

Cardi B showed off her many Christmas trees with a mountain of presents underneath. But the gift she appeared to love the most this year was the gift of family. The rap star posted pictures of her husband, Offset, enjoying time with his kids and the two children they share together, Kulture and Waveset.

“You will think the older they get the easier it will be to take these pictures!😒😒😒😒…….Anyways MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎄🎁 🖤,” Cardi B captioned her post.

Gucci Mane managed to get into the Christmas spirit despite the recent death of his friend and 1017 artist, Big Scarr. The Atlanta rapper had two special occasions to bring him joy. He celebrated his son Ice Davis’ birthday with his wife Keyshia Ka’oir Davis on December 23rd.

On Christmas, Gucci, rocking his “Ice Dad” pajama set and Keyshia were excited to show off the pricey gift set she bought him: a massive diamond necklace with baguettes and rounded diamonds, along with a matching bracelet. The best gift, however, is undoubtedly the new baby the couple is expecting.

Latto, also a Christmas baby, set things off with a sizzling hot photoshoot to celebrate her birthday on one of the coldest winters on record. The “Big Energy” rapper, born on December 22nd, also celebrated her birthday and Christmas with an intimate dinner with some close friends.

Snoop Dogg posted a picture of himself as Santa Dogg, sitting under the tree with his grandbaby CC, while Charlotte, North Carolina rapper DaBaby hosted an epic photoshoot with his three kids:

Hot new it girl rapper GloRilla was thrilled to receive her brand new massive, custom iced-out “Glo in the dark Glorilla charm” thanks to the handiwork of celebrity Houston jeweler Jimmi Boi Phan. “We had a good time working on it together & it came out GREAT!” GloRilla wrote.

GloRilla also felt inspired by the holiday spirit to give back after having such a breakout year, thanks to her hit song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” which earned her a new deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG label and led to another smash, “Tomorrow,” featuring Cardi B.

“Blessed people Bless people ✅ I’m giving away $500 to 5 families for Christmas 💕,” the rapper said. She stuck to her word and chose the five winners drawn from her Instagram and Facebook pages.

Iggy Azalea also had a great Christmas. She showed the gifts she and her baby daddy Playboi Carti bought their little bundle of joy, Onyx. “My Big Boy” Iggy Azalea wrote above an adorable picture of the little tyke. Meanwhile, Playboi Carti excited his fan base with a Christmas day present – an announcement that he would be dropping new material to celebrate the holiday.

Diddy turned into “Blackass Santa” and read his 19 million followers a funny holiday bedtime story from his mega-yacht. He also gave his fans a tour of the opulent $65 million ship. Diddy even shot hoops on the deck in a full, all-black Santa Claus outfit, before commandeering the yacht with the captain!

The biggest boss, Rick Ross, always has a great Christmas. This year he took in the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers, from the owner’s suite, on Christmas day. Rozay was gifted the game ball. Unfortunately, the Dolphins took an L – 26-20.

Even hardcore Gangsta rapper Game got into the holiday spirit. He showcased his beautiful, happy family along with a festive message: “Merry Christmas from me & my very expensive but beautiful, not so little at all children….. I hope the entire holiday season brings you closer than you’ve ever been with the people you call family,” the rapper told his millions of fans.

As the rappers displayed their gifts on social media, their followers were filled with holiday cheer. Happy holidays from AllHipHop!