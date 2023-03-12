Rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes To Face Legal Action Over Tragic Concert Stampede

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

GloRilla and Finesse2tymes are looking at what could be a financially draining lawsuit over the deaths of three people at their concert earlier this month in New York.

Rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes, along with promoters and concert venue the Main Street Armory, are facing a potential lawsuit from the family of Brandy Miller.

Three fans of the Memphis rappers were trampled to death on March 5th during the chaos that ensued after their concert in Rochester earlier this month.

Panic broke out when fans thought they heard gunshots at the Main Street Armory during the concert.

Several other people were injured as attendees rushed to leave the venue. However, police did not find any evidence of gunfire.

The rappers left the venue before the stampede, and at this time, neither artist is under criminal investigation for the incident.

Miller’s sister, Michelle, told TMZ that the family plans to sue and is in the process of retaining an attorney.

The Millers believe that Brandy’s death could have been prevented, and her brother, who was also at the concert, attested to the show’s pandemonium from the very beginning.

The Millers plan to retain a high-profile attorney and are not backing down from the lawsuit against GloRilla, Finesse2tymes, the promoters, and the Main Street Armory.

Unfortunately, Miller was not the only casualty of the stampede.

Aisha Stephens, who was hospitalized in critical condition after the chaos, passed away on March 8, becoming the third victim of the tragic incident.

Earlier that week, Rhondesia Belton was pronounced dead on March 6, and Brandy Miller passed away later that evening.

Despite the tragedy, GloRilla expressed her condolences to the victims’ families and fans in a Twitter post, saying, “I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show. My fans mean the world to me. Praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected.”

Nonetheless, the police are still investigating the deadly crowd stampede, and the venue has already had its license to operate revoked.