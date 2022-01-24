The life and times of legendary Civil Rights activist Harry Belafonte will be celebrated this March at his 95th birthday during the inaugural Harry Belafonte Social Justice Awards!

A number of rappers, celebrities, and civil rights leaders will be on hand to celebrate the life of Harry Belafonte.

On March 1st, Q-Tip, Doug E. Fresh, John Legend, Danny Glover, and Reverend Al Sharpton will be among those on hand to celebrate Belafonte’s 95th birthday during the inaugural Harry Belafonte Social Justice Awards dubbed “HB95.”

Musicians, actors, elected officials, and others will gather to give musical performances, testimonials, and video tributes to Harry Belafonte.

Harry Belafonte’s work as a political activist championing civil rights will be recognized with musical performances, video tributes, and testimonials by politicians, racial justice leaders, elected officials, musicians, and others.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Sankofa.org, which will also celebrate its 10th anniversary during the star-studded event.

“I am honored that so many are coming together to celebrate my birthday, life, and legacy,” Harry Belafonte said. “I founded Sankofa.org alongside my daughter Gina and Raoul Roach to create additional space for artists and allies to join force to garner an artistic approach to the needs of our disenfranchised communities to use art as a tool to educate messages of hope and to encourage and energize the public to become engaged. One heart, One mind, One soul.”

The evening will also honor many influential activists, including Angela Davis, Rashad Robinson, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Dr. Cornel West, Darren Walker, Hank Willis Thomas, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

HB95 will be held on March 1st, 2022, at New York City’s The Town Hall Theater at 7:00 PM ET.

Tickets are open to the general public and can be purchased by clicking here.