Rappin’ 4-Tay has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer that only strikes about 100,000 people per year. A GoFundMe campaign has been erected in his name to help pay for his medical expenses, something the Bay Area native clearly appreciates. Last week, he shared an Instagram post revealing a goal of $100,000.

“Grand rising Kings and Queens,” he wrote in the caption. “Wake up, everybody, as Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes would say. Thank you for all who wished me a happy birthday. Also, I would like to thank those of you who have donated. I’m humbled for real, I have a long way to go to reach my goal. Please continue to share and donate so I may continue with life-saving treatment. This isn’t easy for me, but I know together we can make a world of difference. Thank you!”

Just days later, Rappin 4-Tay’s family provided a lengthy update for his fans, writing, “Hey everyone, I wanted to provide an update on Anthony’s journey towards life-saving treatment and a cure for myeloma as of today, March 8th. Anthony is maintaining good spirits, staying positive, and remaining optimistic to the best of his abilities. He deeply appreciates all of the messages you have been sending; he reads them all, sometimes twice, and they give him the courage to keep fighting. Your words have even brought tears to his eyes at times. Anthony wants to express his gratitude to everyone who has contributed to this crucial cause, shared the GoFundMe page, and sent prayers his way.

“While we have received some support, encouraging feedback, and numerous prayers, we are still short on the much-needed funds and insurance coverage for Anthony’s life-saving treatment at this time. I am truly grateful for your efforts in spreading the word about the importance of early cancer screening and detection, which play a vital role in surviving any form of cancer.”

It continued, “Although we have made some progress, we have a long way to go to reach our goal and provide Anthony with the essential treatment that is currently uncovered. We have reached out to a few different state insurance companies, and his doctors are helping with the applications to sign him up for state insurance. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for this insurance coverage, which would alleviate the burden of mounting bills.

Your continued support and prayers mean the world to us during this challenging time. Thank you for standing by Anthony and believing in the power of community and compassion.”

Born Anthony Forté, Rappin’ 4-Tay emerged onto the rap scene in the late 1980s and early 1990s, gaining recognition for his smooth delivery and candid storytelling. His debut album, Rappin’ 4-Tay Is Back!!!, catapulted him to fame with hits like “Playaz Club,” which remains a classic.

In the wake of his diagnosis, the hip-hop community has come together to show their support for Rappin’ 4-Tay. Fellow artists have taken to social media to express their love and solidarity, sharing messages of encouragement and pledging assistance however they can. To donate to his GoFundMe, head here.