EXCLUSIVE: Speaking to AllHipHop, the Snow Hill, North Carolina native talked about the forthcoming track, which arrives on Monday (October 30) at midnight ET.

The wait for new Rapsody music is nearly over. Four years after releasing her third studio album, EVE, the Snow Hill, North Carolina native has returned with a new single called “Asteroids,” which is expected to arrive on Monday (October 30). While not much is known about the track quite yet, Rapsody did reveal it’s produced by Hit-Boy.

Rap made the announcement via Instagram, writing in the caption, “#RapIsBack ‘Asteroids produced by @hitboy out at midnight.” The clip included a computer screen with comments from people ranging from, “We need a new album it’s been a minute” to “Rapsody is so overlooked.” Rapsody joins the conversation at the end and types simply, “I’m back.”

Speaking to AllHipHop, Rapsody detailed what fans can expect from the new song. As she explained, “The record is about owning your full light. Not the lamp light that fills a room, but the moon light that lights the night! The dark spaces. That’s a compass back to yourself. When you step outside of the matrix and live in Zion, your truth is where we exist in our most free and fearless selves. I took the red pill. I don’t measure my worth by the accolades, material things, numbers or any other false data points. It’s how I connect with people as I am. Raw and true.”

Rapsody released her debut album, The Idea of Beautiful, in 2012 not long after signing with 9th Wonder’s label, It’s a Wonderful World Music Group. In 2015, she was featured on Kendrick Lamar’s single “Complexion (A Zulu Love)” from To Pimp A Butterfly and dropped her sophomore album, Laila’s Wisdom, in 2017. The project, which arrived months after she signed with JAY-Z’s Roc Nation, was nominated for two Grammy Awards in the Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song category the following year.

Her third album, EVE, arrived in August 2019 with contributions from J. Cole, Queen Latifah, GZA, D’Angelo, Sir and JID, among others. Each song is named after an influential Black woman who connected with Rapsody in some way—from Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey to Lauryn Hill and Aaliyah. The album received critical acclaim across the board due to Rapsody’s penchant for phenomenal songwriting and effortless wordplay.

Rap did confirm her next album was finished in a recent Instagram post with the caption: “‘The hardest step she ever took was to blindly trust in who she was.’ Album done.”