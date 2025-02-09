Rashida Nicole Calls Nikki Mudarris A Racist In Love Drama Over LiAngelo Ball

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

LiAngelo Ball’s love life has turned into a spectacle after Rashida Nicole clapped back at Nikki Mudarris over cheating accusations.

LiAngelo Ball is at the center of a messy love triangle after ex-girlfriend Nikki Mudarris publicly accused him of abandoning their family for another woman, Rashida Nicole.

The reality star went on Instagram to air her grievances, claiming Ball walked out on her and their two children, LaNiyah Nicole and LaVelo Anthony, to be with Nicole—who Mudarris alleges is now pregnant with his child.

Nicole wasted no time responding, hitting back at Mudarris in a fiery social media post where she called out what she described as victim-playing and hypocrisy.

“I wasn’t even going to address this but I’m tired of people playing victim on the internet,” Nicole said. “One, people move on, things change, yes it may not be updated or addressed to the internet because it’s not for y’all. People have private lives, we have real lives out here, you don’t know what’s going on.”

Mudarris, known for her time on “Love & Hip-Hop,” claimed in a series of social media posts that she and Ball were just recently planning family photos before he allegedly blindsided her and left without warning.

Her plea for prayers and healing quickly gained traction online. Nicole, however, dismissed the notion that Ball walked out on his responsibilities, claiming that Mudarris’s portrayal of events was misleading.

“So everybody coming for me and trying to shame me and woman shame me, I’m so sick of that narrative,” Nicole continued. “Like, y’all so quick to blame the woman, y’all don’t know what’s going on. People love to play victim for the internet. Half the time that lady don’t even have her kids, let’s be clear. There is no abandonment over here.”

Nicole’s response escalated further when she accused Mudarris and her family of harboring racist tendencies.

“The lady and her family are racist—I don’t care what anybody says—she always got the N-word in her mouth. You are not Black at all.”

The public fallout has turned social media into a battleground, with people weighing in on both sides. While some sympathize with Mudarris and her claims of betrayal, others argue that breakups aren’t always as simple as they seem.

As for LiAngelo Ball, he has kept quiet on the situation, letting the drama unfold without offering his side of the story aside from a selfie with Rashida Nicole.