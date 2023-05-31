Raven-Symoné Made Lovers Sign An NDA Before Having Sex

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Actress says she even had her wife sign an agreement to keep quiet about the things they do in bed.

Actress-turned-talk show host Raven-Symoné says she had some strict rules when it comes down to her dating life.

The now-married lesbian says she made her partners sign a non-disclosure agreement before they got into anything serious.

While interviewing on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, she said, “All of my relationships, especially – obviously – when I started dating, I had to get people to sign NDAs.”

“It took me a while to wrap my head around it because it’s very impersonal, but someone in our position needs to do that,” she continued, before confessing she would hit them with the legal papers right “before the naughty times come.”

“Welcome to being a celebrity in Hollywood nowadays,” the “That’s So Raven” star said, before adding, “It’s true though nowadays, hashtags, real life, they change the dynamic of having an intimate relationship with somebody.”

The 37-year-old even had her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, sign papers in the beginning.

“We were in New York. We were in this outdoor French type of restaurant, and my mom had been bugging me,” she told the host. “She was like, ‘You got to get it signed. I’m like, ‘She’s from the industry.’ And my mom was bugging me.”

“I was really reluctant because I knew something was different about Miranda,” she shared.

Apparently, Pearman-Maday didn’t want to but knew she wanted to be with Raven-Symoné and was not letting the paper get in the way.

She made the right decision. The two were married in 2020 and seem to love every bit of it.