Ray J Calls Kim Kardashian A Liar, Says More Explicit Videos Exist

Ray J aired out Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner, accusing them of lying about him and their history.

Ray J is tired of being portrayed as a villain in Kim Kardashian’s life story.

The 41-year-old artist discussed the explicit footage that made Kim Kardashian famous in an interview with the Daily Mail. Ray J claimed his ex’s mother Kris Jenner orchestrated the release of the adult video.

“It has never been a leak,” he said. “It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me. And we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

Ray J and Kim Kardashian made the adult video in 2002. He suggested they release it when Paris Hilton’s popularity skyrocketed following the leak of an explicit tape.

Kim Kardashian liked the idea and brought her mother into the mix, according to Ray J. Kris Jenner allegedly worked out a deal with Vivid Entertainment, and the former couple signed a contract for three videos.

Ray J said he recorded multiple explicit tapes with Kim Kardashian. Only one was ever released. Kim Kardashian allegedly maintained possession of the rest of the footage.

Despite the partnership, Ray J faced public blame for leaking the explicit video. He never corrected the story due to the contract he signed.

“From the beginning of us putting this sex tape out, this has been the biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment,” he said.

Ray J finally came forward to tell his side of the story after the Kardashians dragged his name into their new Hulu reality show. He believed the show misrepresented him giving a laptop containing intimate images and “mini-videos” to Kanye West.

“If they didn’t come back and show how they really were, how greedy and slimy they really were, I would never have had the enthusiasm or the will to go out and speak my truth,” he said.

He added, “I can’t live the rest of my life in this lie. This morning, I woke up and said, you know what? For the remainder of my life, I’m going to live in my truth and not in the lie that’s been created by Kris Jenner and Kim. I will not let them do this to me anymore.”