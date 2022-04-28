Kim Kardashian Sobs After Kanye West Retrieves “All Of The Explicit Tapes” From Ray J

Kim Kardashian announced that Ye had flown from New York to Los Angeles to personally retrieve the footage from Ray J on her behalf.

While Kim Kardashian impressed audiences with her comedic skills during her Saturday Night Live debut, the latest episode of The Kardashians reveals the drama going down behind the scenes on the day.

Earlier this season, a distraught Kim Kardashian broke down after her son saw an ad for unseen footage of her adult tape with former boyfriend Ray J.

While Ye was widely criticized for his handling of their divorce, he was her savior in this situation. The rapper flew cross-country to personally retrieve the tape.

Kanye told Kris Jenner that he left New York to fly to L.A. and back to get something for his then-wife. Kim Kardashian then gathered her family to announce what Kanye had done for her.

“Kanye flew home last night,” she revealed to Kris, her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and a few other members of her inner circle. He came back this morning, and I want to show you guys what he brought me.”

Kim Kardashian held back tears as she pulled the tape out from Kanye’s luggage. “He got me all of the tape back. And he flew home and he got the computer, and it was on the hard drive. He met up with Ray J at the airport and got it all back for me.”

Kim Kardashian Reveals What’s On The Tape

However, Kim Kardashian confirmed after watching the footage – it’s not a second explicit tape. “It was just footage of us at a restaurant, at a nightclub — nothing weird,” she shared. “So now I can take a deep breath and not worry about this right before SNL, right before the Bar and everything.”

In a confessional, she added, “I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from this as much as I can and if I have the power or Kanye has the power to, that is just the most important thing to me. I’m just so emotional because of it. It just means a lot to me.”