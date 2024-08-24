Ray J Calls On Safaree After Erica Mena Uses “N-Word” In Scathing Livestream

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J responds on Instagram after Erica Mena’s shocking insults. Discover what he has to say about her racist outburst and why he’s dragging Safaree into the mix.

Ray J is putting Erica Mena on blast after a fiery livestream in which the reality star/model hurled insults at the singer, his ex-wife, Princess Love, sister Brandy and even his television network, Tronnix.

The conflict allegedly came to a head after Ray J interviewed a contestant from Mena’s Zeus Network dating show following the woman’s elimination from the show. The “One Wish” singer took to Instagram to respond to Mena’s latest outburst, sending shockwaves through social media. In his post, Ray J expressed disbelief and disappointment in Mena, seemingly chastising her for being a repeat offender.

“Why call me the N word! @ericamena – after the racist Monkey comment you made about Black people, you just felt like you could take it to the next level and call me a N###a huh??” Ray J wrote in the caption of the post.

He then highlighted the seriousness of Mena’s words and the fact she apparently hasn’t learned her lesson from a previous altercation he wasn’t involved with.

“SMH …….. OK ….” he continued. “When you make mistakes and take a L – you suppose to Learn from them, This is not cool.”

Despite the previous scandal, it seems Mena hasn’t learned her lesson, a point Ray J didn’t hesitate to address as he appealed directly to Mena’s ex, Safaree Samuels.

“Safaree is my friend, I don’t get into it with my peoples BM,” Ray J wrote, signaling his intent to stay out of the couple’s ongoing drama while still calling out Mena’s behavior. Safaree, who shares two children with the reality star, has also been the target of her social media tirades recently, as well. He added a bit of promotion at the end, urging fans to “subscribe to @tronixnetwork.”

Erica Mena has found herself at the center of a racial controversy more than once within the past year, with her earlier offensive comments led to her removal from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, where she was a mainstay until the incident.

Mena’s latest use of the racial slur comes on the heels of the aforementioned controversy that occurred last year, where she faced backlash for a racist “Monkey” comment aimed at Black woman she came to blows with during a reunion special of the reality TV series Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta.

Mena’s recent actions only add to her growing list of public missteps, leaving fans and critics wondering if she will face further consequences.

Check out the post with the receipts below.