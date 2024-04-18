Ray J Claims Artists Can’t Get Record Deals Without Being On Reality TV

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The self-described Ratchet Shakespeare wants to work with Chrisean Rock and Sukihana.

Ray J turned from a singer/actor to a reality television personality. His time on shows such as For the Love of Ray J, Love & Hip-Hop and College Hill: Celebrity Edition extended his entertainment career.

According to Ray J, the current music industry leans heavily on finding potential stars from unscripted television programming. The 43-year-old entrepreneur addressed the topic in a video posted to social media.

“I love shooting ratchet TV. This ratchet s###, they kept sleeping on us. They kept sleeping on this rachet s###,” Ray J stated. “And now what’s crazy is that you can’t even get a f###### record deal nowadays without being on a reality show. That’s how they’re picking and choosing.”

Ray J expressed interest in working with former Blue Girls Club cast member Chrisean Rock. In addition, the Tronix Network founder teased an upcoming television project featuring “Hood Rats” rapper Sukihana.

“We want a Chrisean show… She gotta hit us up. I’ve been hitting her, no response. I don’t know when it was, but whenever she’s ready, the bag is here,” Ray J announced. He also said, “Suki bout to start her network in three months.”

Reality television has introduced acts like Cardi B, Latto, and Baby Tate to a larger audience. Plus, the Love & Hip-Hop franchise helped established artists such as Joe Budden, Remy Ma and K. Michelle build supporters for other non-TV endeavors.