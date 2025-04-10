AllHipHop

Ray J Claims Brandy Hates Him After She Checks Him Over Viral Sleepover Comments

Ray J leaked an alleged message from older sister Brandy, claiming he was crashing out because his family hates him.

Ray J ignited family drama after accusing his sister Brandy Norwood of hating who he’s become and sharing a private text she sent criticizing his recent behavior during a conversation with Kai Cenat.

The 43-year-old singer and reality TV personality took to Instagram to air his frustrations after Brandy messaged him about his now-viral comments on wanting to join Cenat’s sleepover stream.

“Come on Ray?” she allegedly wrote in a text that Ray J later posted publicly. “What’s going on with you? You’re so much better than this!!”

Feeling hurt and misunderstood, Ray J responded with a lengthy and emotional Instagram post.

“My sister hates who I am! – And all I’m doing is being Myself!” he wrote. “I don’t know how to be better than who I am. I tried. But I get depressed trying to change when I don’t have my wife anymore and I have NO STABILITY!!”

Ray J then apologized to Brandy and his mother, adding, ” I’m sorry to my sister for who I am. And my mom. – I don’t give a F about nobody elses feelings- but when it’s my family it makes me feel alone. SO I TURN UP MORE!! – STAY TUNED.”

Ray also shared a message to his children in case they see his remarks.

“JUST KNOW I WORK HARD FOR YOU AND ONLY YOU!!” he wrote. “IF IT WASNT FOR YOU MELODY AND EPIK I WOULDVE BEEN LOCKED UP OR DEAD!! – IM CRASHING OUT TONIGHT.”

Ray J’s Sleepover Request To Kai Cenat

The drama began earlier this week when Ray J called into Kai Cenat’s livestream and questioned why he hadn’t been invited to the streamer’s popular overnight hangouts.

“Why I ain’t invited to the sleepovers?” he asked, clearly feeling left out.

He then attempted to clarify his intentions with a string of eyebrow-raising remarks.

“Y’all have sleepovers before, right,” Ray J said, adding. “I want to sleep over, too. I want to sleep with y’all n##### too. That’s how I meant it; pause, I know. That was a lot.”

He added, “But that’s what I meant, is like if y’all was in the shower then y’all was in the shower, y’all took a shower together. I’m like, s###, I’ll take a shower with them n##### like on a stream, of course, with clothes on, bro. You know what I mean.”

His comments to Kai Cenat comments quickly spread online, prompting Brandy to reach out privately—only for Ray J to make the exchange public, escalating the situation.