Ray J Claims Brandy Hates Him After She Checks Him Over Viral Sleepover Comments

Ray J ignited family drama after accusing his sister Brandy Norwood of hating who he’s become and sharing a private text she sent criticizing his recent behavior during a conversation with Kai Cenat.
The 43-year-old singer and reality TV personality took to Instagram to air his frustrations after Brandy messaged him about his now-viral comments on wanting to join Cenat’s sleepover stream.
“Come on Ray?” she allegedly wrote in a text that Ray J later posted publicly. “What’s going on with you? You’re so much better than this!!”
Feeling hurt and misunderstood, Ray J responded with a lengthy and emotional Instagram post.
“My sister hates who I am! – And all I’m doing is being Myself!” he wrote. “I don’t know how to be better than who I am. I tried. But I get depressed trying to change when I don’t have my wife anymore and I have NO STABILITY!!”
Ray J then apologized to Brandy and his mother, adding, ” I’m sorry to my sister for who I am. And my mom. – I don’t give a F about nobody elses feelings- but when it’s my family it makes me feel alone. SO I TURN UP MORE!! – STAY TUNED.”
Ray also shared a message to his children in case they see his remarks.
“JUST KNOW I WORK HARD FOR YOU AND ONLY YOU!!” he wrote. “IF IT WASNT FOR YOU MELODY AND EPIK I WOULDVE BEEN LOCKED UP OR DEAD!! – IM CRASHING OUT TONIGHT.”
Ray J’s Sleepover Request To Kai Cenat
The drama began earlier this week when Ray J called into Kai Cenat’s livestream and questioned why he hadn’t been invited to the streamer’s popular overnight hangouts.
“Why I ain’t invited to the sleepovers?” he asked, clearly feeling left out.
He then attempted to clarify his intentions with a string of eyebrow-raising remarks.
“Y’all have sleepovers before, right,” Ray J said, adding. “I want to sleep over, too. I want to sleep with y’all n##### too. That’s how I meant it; pause, I know. That was a lot.”
He added, “But that’s what I meant, is like if y’all was in the shower then y’all was in the shower, y’all took a shower together. I’m like, s###, I’ll take a shower with them n##### like on a stream, of course, with clothes on, bro. You know what I mean.”
RayJ calls Kai Cenat on stream upset about never being invited to a sleepover saying he wants to shower and sleep with him like everyone else 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6g9tKxR443— ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) April 8, 2025
His comments to Kai Cenat comments quickly spread online, prompting Brandy to reach out privately—only for Ray J to make the exchange public, escalating the situation.