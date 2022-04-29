Ray J Claims Kim Kardashian Lied About Unreleased Sex Tape

The public will always intertwine the life stories of former couple Ray J and Kim Kardashian. Both celebrities gained more mainstream notoriety after the release of their 2007 adult movie Kim Kardashian, Superstar.

That explicit home video launched the entire Kardashian/Jenner family empire which now includes multiple billionaires. Ray J and Kim Kardashian’s past relationship is still part of the storyline for Hulu’s The Kardashians program.

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim is seen crying while revealing her estranged husband, Kanye “Ye” West, allegedly retrieved unreleased footage from the sex tape. She claimed Ye got the remaining footage from Ray J.

“[Kanye West] got me all the… tape back,” said Kim Kardashian on the show. “He met up with Ray J at the airport and got it all back for me.”

However, Ray J called b.s. on the situation. The Hollywood Unlocked Instagram page posted a clip of Kim Kardashian’s scene from The Kardashians. Ray responded in the comments section.

“All of this is a lie smh – Can’t let them do this anymore – so untrue,” wrote Ray J on Instagram. Back in January, a Kim K rep stated, “After review, there was nothing… unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip.”

Earlier this year, West also publicly claimed that additional footage of Kim and Ray J existed. The Donda album creator told Hollywood Unlocked‘s Jason Lee he was able to get the alleged laptop from Ray J himself.