Ray J Responds To Kanye West Discussing Rumored Unreleased Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

Back in 2007, a pornographic home video featuring Kim Kardashian and Ray J was released publicly by Vivid Entertainment as Kim Kardashian, Superstar. While the two reality stars eventually parted ways, the 2002 sex tape continues to be the topic of conversation in 2022.

Kanye “Ye” West recently claimed there was additional explicit footage of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian with Ray J. During an interview with Jason Lee’s Hollywood Unlocked, Ye said he returned the supposed second tape to Kardashian.

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red-eye [flight],” stated West. “I met this man at the airport then got on a red-eye, came back, delivered it to [Kim Kardashian] at 8 am in the morning. And then I gave it to her, and she cried when she saw it.”

A representative for Kim Kardashian denied the existence of a second sex tape with singer/television personality Ray J. On Wednesday, the For the Love of Ray J star seemingly addressed the latest rumors started by Ye as well.

“This needs to stop. I also have kids,” tweeted Ray J, the 41-year-old father of two children with fellow Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum Princess Love. That cryptic message appeared to be a subtle response to Kanye West reigniting the sex tape conversation.

Kim Kardashian reportedly filed an invasion of privacy lawsuit in 2007 against Vivid Entertainment over the release of Kim Kardashian, Superstar. According to reports, Kardashian and Vivid settled for $5 million.