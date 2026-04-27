Ray J Claims Kris Jenner Watched His Infamous Raunchy Tape With Kim Kardashian

Ray J claims Kris Jenner made him and Kim Kardashian film multiple sex tapes and watched them herself during his Funky Friday podcast appearance.

Ray J dropped a bombshell on Cam Newton’s podcast this week, claiming that Kris Jenner orchestrated multiple sex tape recordings with Kim Kardashian and personally watched the footage.

During his appearance on “Funky Friday,” Ray J went into detail about what he says went down behind closed doors, alleging the Kardashian matriarch pushed both of them to keep filming after the initial recording.

He told Newton directly: “Kris made us shoot them, bro. She watched them. I have the first one from a long time ago. She made us do more, bro. She made us do more.”

The allegations come as Ray J and the Kardashian family are locked in an increasingly complex legal battle that’s been escalating since late 2025.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner filed a defamation lawsuit against Ray J in October, accusing him of making false claims about a federal investigation into their family.

Ray J fired back with his own counterclaims, arguing that the family violated a confidentiality agreement they’d supposedly reached in 2023.

Court documents reveal a $6 million settlement was supposed to keep Ray J quiet about the tape, but he’s now claiming the Kardashians broke that deal by discussing it publicly on their Hulu reality show.

The legal situation got messier in April 2026 when a judge refused to seal the $6 million settlement agreement, making it public record.

Kim and Kris then demanded $7 million from Ray J, claiming he had breached the confidentiality agreement by first appearing on podcasts and discussing the tape.

Ray J’s legal team countered that the family’s own public comments on television violated the agreement before he ever said anything.

A judge ruled on April 24 that Ray J’s countersuit will go to arbitration rather than court, while Kim and Kris got a trial date set for March 6, 2028 for their defamation claims.

Ray J’s mother has publicly sided with her son throughout the ordeal, criticizing the Kardashians and questioning how the tape became public.