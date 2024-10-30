Ray J Confirms Diddy’s Sons Tried To Rush Him, Wack 100 Warns: “It’s On” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J confirmed Chris Brown stepped in when Diddy’s sons tried to rush him over his public remarks about their father.

Ray J is speaking up about an alleged altercation with Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ sons at a recent Halloween party, claiming he was rushed by eight people but escaped unscathed thanks to Chris Brown.

On Tuesday (October 29), TMZ reported the incarcerated mogul’s three sons, Christian, Quincy and Justin confronted Ray J at a Halloween bash in L.A. over the weekend.

Sources told the outlet the Combs brothers surrounded Ray J in the parking lot, where they got into a heated face-off over Ray J’s recent public remarks about their father’s case, with Justin and Christian reportedly wanting to put hands on the singer.

However, Chris Brown rushed to intervene and de-escalated the situation with the help of Ray J’s manager and others,

Although Ray J came out unhurt, Wack 100 implied it’s not the end of the matter. Ray J confirmed the altercation on a call to the music manager during a recent livestream. While the singer-turned-entrepreneur tried to downplay the altercation, Wack wasn’t having it.

“Bro, you know I’m not gonna call y’all because this could go somewhere else,” Ray J said, explaining that he was rushed by a group of about eight people. He said that he “tried to talk some sense” into Diddy’s sons, but “luckily the homie Chris [Brown] was there.”

Wack 100 replied, “I thought it was just one, now you telling me them and eight n#####, so it’s on.” Despite Ray J stating, “It don’t need to be like that,” Wack 100’s mind was made up. “That’s what it’s gone be,” he replied before telling the Combs siblings, “If we run into you, act like it’s 1995.”

Wack 100 also suggested they have incriminating information on Diddy’s sons, but Ray J said not to expose it because “they too young.”

Earlier this month, Ray J clowned Diddy over the allegations on his new show, “The Reality Check News.”

Ray J’s Manager Confirms Diddy’s Sons Tried To Rush Singer

Meanwhile, Ray J’s longtime manager, David Weintraub, tried to downplay the altercation with Diddy’s sons during a TMZ interview.

“Nobody is gonna press Ray J. That’s not going to happen,” Weintraub declared, confirming he and Chris Brown broke up the fight. “It was a great party that got ruined by little kids trying to fight a big boy.”

Weintraub also confirmed that the Combs siblings were upset about Ray J speaking on Diddy’s case in the media. However, he added, “[Ray J’s] going to say whatever he’s going to say. You’re going to live with it, you’re going to like it, it don’t matter. But nobody’s going to press Ray J, period.”