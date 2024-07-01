Ray J Hints At Killing Himself In Alarming Rant After Throwing Punch At Zeus CEO

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ray J said he was confused about life and felt like he was “locked in a false reality” in a worrisome post on social media.

Ray J expressed suicidal thoughts on Monday (July 1). The polarizing singer posted a concerning message on Instagram Stories a day after his altercation with Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer at a BET Awards afterparty.

“I’m really at a breakin point!” Ray J wrote. “To provide for my family and have generational wealth was always the plan. But money is evil and people are bad and I can’t take it anymore! These chain of reactions are stemming from being locked in a false reality / confused about this whole life!”

He continued, “The s### that happened tonight to me at the awards today was hurtful. I’m working backstage and then I go take a break in the back and BET wouldn’t let me back in for some reason. I don’t know who they didn’t want me to see. It was weird. Anyway, I left and went back to silence my frustrations, flashing back to my everyday thought of my life. The truth that’s given is a LIE!”

Ray J announced he was leaving the U.S. and explicitly said he was feeling suicidal. The reality TV personality claimed he accepted “dirty money” and regretted it.

“I’m on my way out of the country,” he wrote. “The s### that is happening is mind-blowing. It’s making me suicidal and uncomfortable with the perception of reality! THEY PAID ME TO SHUT UP AND I DID! I FEEL BAD AND I HATE MYSELF FOR IT! I DON’T WANT ANYMORE OF YOUR DIRTY MONEY!!”

Ray J’s post suggested he attempted suicide in the past. He apologized to his sister Brandy.

“Right after I die .. I promise you I will be [free] of it all and the world can move on with what is real for me no matter the consequences I have to face on the other side!!” he wrote. “I TRIED TO DO IT FOR REAL LAST TIME!”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.