Ray J Once Again Files For Divorce From Princess Love

This is the third time the couple called off their marriage.

William “Ray J” Norwood is currently fighting a pneumonia diagnosis as well as family trouble. According to multiple reports, the hospitalized entertainment industry veteran is seeking to end his union with Princess Love.

An article on TMZ claims Ray J filed divorce papers in L.A. County Superior Court on Wednesday. The latest development in the couple’s relationship came around the same time Ray J was complaining that he was left alone in a medical facility.

“I been in here all by myself for a week,” Ray J told Hollywood Unlocked. “No family members came to see me not even my wife.”

The Everything You Want album creator went on to later add, “God is good 👍🏼- Family with me – just can’t be [in] here too much sickness.”

This is the third time Ray J and Princess Love moved toward getting divorced. Princess tried to end the marriage in May 2020 before the two reality show stars reconciled in July.

Then Ray J filed for divorce from Princess Love in September 2020. He dismissed the legal request five months later. They first tied the knot in 2016 and now have two children – 3-year-old Epik and 1-year-old Melody.

Ray J recently caused a stir among celebrity watchers when he added “separated and single” to his Instagram page bio. The 40-year-old artist and his presently estranged spouse have appeared together on television programs such as Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, VH1 Couples Retreat, and The Conversation.